Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $64.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $72.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

