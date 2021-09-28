HAP Trading LLC Sells 50,101 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

HAP Trading LLC decreased its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,101 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 150.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $100,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,442,276 shares of company stock worth $6,455,176 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.17. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.16. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 78.58% and a negative return on equity of 4,209.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

