HAP Trading LLC Takes $327,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of KOLD stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

