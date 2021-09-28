Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HHV opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.34. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28). The company has a market cap of £220.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.