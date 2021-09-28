Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,632.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

