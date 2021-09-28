HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $120,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,062,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $217.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $120.53 and a 1-year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

