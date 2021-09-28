HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.61 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

