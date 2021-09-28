HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

BR opened at $168.24 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

