HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.27 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

