HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

General Dynamics stock opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

