HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 128 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,225,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.