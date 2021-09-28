Head-To-Head Analysis: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) vs. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -229.45% -123.94% Autolus Therapeutics -4,890.43% -56.93% -45.40%

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -0.91 Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 301.12 -$142.09 million ($2.76) -2.58

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.89%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.99%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

