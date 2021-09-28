Head to Head Analysis: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) vs. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.66% -22.20% -16.99% Autodesk 32.54% 69.10% 8.63%

66.6% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BigCommerce and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 1 9 5 0 2.27 Autodesk 1 4 11 0 2.63

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $69.77, indicating a potential upside of 26.92%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $333.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Autodesk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and Autodesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million 25.65 -$37.56 million ($1.07) -51.37 Autodesk $3.79 billion 17.06 $1.21 billion $2.63 111.81

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autodesk beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

