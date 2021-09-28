Head to Head Analysis: ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) & Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ION Acquisition Corp 2 alerts:

This table compares ION Acquisition Corp 2 and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asana $227.00 million 92.35 -$211.71 million ($1.48) -77.02

ION Acquisition Corp 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of ION Acquisition Corp 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ION Acquisition Corp 2 and Asana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Acquisition Corp 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Asana 1 4 9 0 2.57

Asana has a consensus price target of $67.21, suggesting a potential downside of 41.03%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than ION Acquisition Corp 2.

Profitability

This table compares ION Acquisition Corp 2 and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A Asana -89.91% -288.11% -28.47%

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.