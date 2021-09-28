Head to Head Contrast: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) vs. Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Meta Materials and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92% Enphase Energy 17.28% 42.16% 14.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Materials and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 8,953.06 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $774.42 million 26.95 $133.99 million $1.14 136.02

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Meta Materials and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 0 10 19 0 2.66

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $183.82, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

