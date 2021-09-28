Head-To-Head Contrast: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) vs. Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TransGlobe Energy and Vine Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vine Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Vine Energy has a consensus target price of $17.21, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Vine Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Energy is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Vine Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.36 -$77.40 million N/A N/A Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vine Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Vine Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -8.88% -8.95% -5.96% Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vine Energy beats TransGlobe Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

