Head to Head Review: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) versus Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 1.92% 14.72% 3.42% Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60%

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.50 -$149.00 million $2.43 14.61 Marin Software $29.98 million 5.42 -$14.05 million N/A N/A

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Marin Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

