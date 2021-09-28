Head to Head Review: IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) & Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -18.77% -31.88% -6.48% IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zendesk and IKONICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 0 12 0 3.00 IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk currently has a consensus target price of $173.09, indicating a potential upside of 42.66%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than IKONICS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zendesk and IKONICS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $1.03 billion 14.14 -$218.18 million ($1.12) -108.33 IKONICS $13.43 million 4.07 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

IKONICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Risk & Volatility

Zendesk has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

