Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HCAT opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

