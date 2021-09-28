Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report sales of $192.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $765.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $776.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $799.18 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $826.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.84. 14,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.