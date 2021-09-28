Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stock Position Lowered by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 42.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after buying an additional 334,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

