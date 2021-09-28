Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Achieves $3.18 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $399.49 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00151221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00491117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015770 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041179 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,288,893,759 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

