HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.43.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

