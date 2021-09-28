Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report sales of $172.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 534,424 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 486,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,724. The firm has a market cap of $609.21 million, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

