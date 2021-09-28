Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

