Herbalife Nutrition’s (HLF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:HLF opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

