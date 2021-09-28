Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

HRI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $168.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

