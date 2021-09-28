Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 284.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 486,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after acquiring an additional 402,069 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

