HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Prudential by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $1,910,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

