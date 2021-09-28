HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,250 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOED. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOED opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

