HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REKR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.96. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

