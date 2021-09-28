HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $307.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of -1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.38. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $65.72 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

