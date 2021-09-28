HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after buying an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 30.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after buying an additional 456,198 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after buying an additional 435,345 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 41.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,389,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,004,000 after buying an additional 405,843 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.87, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

