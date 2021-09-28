Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $45.04. 13,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,339. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.