Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRC stock opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

