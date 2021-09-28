Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.74

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.74 and last traded at $121.52, with a volume of 95255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

