Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Tops $0.0001

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.11 million and approximately $202,664.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,023,047,316 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.