Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMPT. JMP Securities cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $564.94 million and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

