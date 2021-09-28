Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $133,320.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87.

On Friday, July 30th, Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 1,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.