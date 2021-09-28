Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) is Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises about 3.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. 24,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

