Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 6,713,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,462. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,801,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after buying an additional 491,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,350,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after buying an additional 727,286 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.