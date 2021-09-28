Hoylecohen LLC Buys 10,012 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

VTI traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $225.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,657. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.34 and its 200 day moving average is $220.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

