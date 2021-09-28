Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Truist boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 192,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,641,874. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

