Hoylecohen LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,121 shares of company stock worth $11,104,158. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $498.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,760. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

