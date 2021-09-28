Hoylecohen LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.90. The company had a trading volume of 99,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

