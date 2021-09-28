Hoylecohen LLC Sells 80 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Linde stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.25. 25,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.