Hoylecohen LLC Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $905,486,162 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

Shares of FB stock traded down $11.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $964.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

