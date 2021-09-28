Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post sales of $398.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.51 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $316.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.86. 24,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

