Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $485.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $401.00 on Tuesday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

