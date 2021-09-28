HYA Advisors Inc Has $9.34 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,788,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 343,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.96 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

